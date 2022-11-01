This season, the MR. PEANUT character is bringing PLANTERS nuts to the center of holiday gatherings with new, limited-edition treats and returning holiday classics. The makers of the PLANTERS brand have something to please every snack nut fan, including:

NEW PLANTERS Butter Cinnamon Pecans deliver a touch of sweet without sacrificing the nut’s freshly roasted flavor and crunch.

deliver a touch of sweet without sacrificing the nut’s freshly roasted flavor and crunch. NEW PLANTERS Cocoa Almonds combine the toasty taste of almonds with the intensity of dark chocolate.

combine the toasty taste of almonds with the intensity of dark chocolate. PLANTERS Brittle Nut Medley features honey roasted peanuts, yogurt-covered raisins, peanut brittle, pretzels, and cashews.

honey roasted peanuts, yogurt-covered raisins, peanut brittle, pretzels, and cashews. PLANTERS Holiday Nut Crunch features roasted nuts, including almonds, cashews, and peanuts.

roasted nuts, including almonds, cashews, and peanuts. PLANTERS Winter Spiced Mix includes honey roasted peanuts, almonds, honey roasted sesame sticks, cashews, and pecans with a hint of sea salt.

includes honey roasted peanuts, almonds, honey roasted sesame sticks, cashews, and pecans with a hint of sea salt. PLANTERS Holiday Trio Pack includes cocktail peanuts, Honey Roasted peanuts, and SWEET ’N CRUNCHY peanuts.

The mixes, available in resealable packaging, are available beginning this month at grocery stores nationwide for the holiday season, while supplies last.

With the PLANTERS brand “To All A Good Nut” in-store sweepstakes, one lucky host can leave the party planning to the MR. PEANUT character so they can spend more time with their party guests. The legume will arrive with his 27-foot-long Nutmobile vehicle, co-host the party, and award a $10,000 cash prize.

For a chance to win, consumers can purchase limited-edition PLANTERS Holiday Varieties and enter by December 31. At planters.com/holiday, get a shot at thousands of other PLANTERS branded holiday prizes, seek recipe inspiration for upcoming entertaining, and track the MR. PEANUT character and his Nutmobile vehicle on their holiday travels. Click here for full rules.