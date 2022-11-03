FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc. has announced a new development deal to open 80 new franchised locations in the state of Texas. In partnership with Brame Holdings LLC, 40 Round Table Pizza restaurants and 40 co-branded Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express locations will open over the next 10 years with the first units slated to open in 2023.

“Texas is a priority growth market for Round Table Pizza and Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express as the concepts fulfill a growing need for high-quality, authentic pizza, burgers, and wings in the state,” said Taylor Wiederhorn, chief development officer of FAT Brands. “We’ve seen this in the Dallas market for both Fatburger and Round Table Pizza and are pleased to have a committed partner like Brame Holdings LLC to spearhead significant expansion in new markets throughout Texas for the brands.”

Since its founding in 1959, Round Table Pizza has been recognized as "Pizza Royalty” for its homemade dough, signature three-cheese blend and gold-standard ingredients topped to the edge. Customers can enjoy the chain’s signature handmade pizzas, salads, Garlic Parmesan Twists, classic and boneless wings, and more.

Ever since the first Fatburger opened in Los Angeles 70 years ago, the chain has been known for its cooked-to-order burgers. Founder Lovie Yancey believed that a big burger with everything on it is a meal in itself; at Fatburger “everything” is not just the usual roster of toppings. Burgers can be customized with everything from bacon and eggs, to chili and onion rings. In addition to its burgers, the Fatburger menu also includes Fat and Skinny Fries, sweet potato fries, scratch-made onion rings, Impossible Burgers, turkeyburgers, hand-breaded crispy chicken sandwiches, and hand-scooped milkshakes made from 100% real ice cream.

From the Buffalo’s Express menu, patrons can choose bone-in or boneless wings accompanied by a range of original sauces. All of Buffalo’s Express’ wings are accompanied by celery, carrots, and blue cheese, ranch, or honey mustard dressing.

For more information on Round Table Pizza, visit roundtablepizza.com. For more information on Fatburger, visit fatburger.com. For more information on Buffalo’s Express, visit buffalos.com.