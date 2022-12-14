LifeSpice Ingredients is an innovator, developer and manufacturer of proprietary spice blends for the food industry. The LifeSpice Team is a student of the marketplace. We are constantly studying consumer health and taste trends to discover the future flavors and products of our industry. We look to build intimate and long lasting relationships with our customer partners, with the goal of creating shared success. These intimate relationships allow LifeSpice to better anticipate our customers’ opportunities.