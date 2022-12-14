In October, The Biscotti Company released three new flavors, all of a double chocolate variety.
The new flavors include:
- Double Chocolate: Includes black cocoa powder, Belgian chocolate chunks, vanilla, and a hint of cold brew finished off with a dash of salt. The result is a crispy and crunchy Italian biscotti. Suggested retail price: $9.99 per single bag.
- Double Chocolate Cherry: This artisan-crafted biscotti is made with the finest Belgian chocolate chunks and sweet dried cherries, wrapped in a crispy, crunchy cocoa biscuit. The biscotti is topped off with a touch of brandy for an extra tasty flavor. SRP: $12.99 per single bag, $36.97 per three-pack.
- Gluten-Free Double Chocolate: This gluten-free double chocolate biscotti is packed with Belgian semisweet chocolate chunks and black cocoa powder for a rich, deep chocolate flavor. SRP: $12.99 per single bag. Note: gluten-free biscotti are prepared in a shared facility. While the team takes careful steps to minimize cross-contamination, The Biscotti Company does not recommend gluten-free biscotti for customers with Celiac or any other gluten sensitive disorder.
