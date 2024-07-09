Antonina’s Gluten-Free Bakery has announced the newest creation in its line of gluten-free baked goods: Double Chocolate Brownies. With gluten-free consumption on the rise (over 10% CAGR in the past three years), these pre-baked options will help in-store bakeries increase dollar sales and retain loyal customers.

According to research from Tastewise, a food intelligence AI platform, Antonina’s Gluten-Free Bakery is on top of trends:

Gluten-free brownies outpace vegan, dairy-free and plant-based preferences

The fastest-rising consumer need for brownies is snacking

Social conversations about brownies have increased by 6.29% over the past year

“Brownies are a nostalgic sweet treat that is having a moment in social media and in consumer preferences, and gluten-free is a big part of that,” says Robert Kidd, VP of sales and marketing at Antonina’s Gluten-Free Bakery. “With Antonina’s Double Chocolate Brownies, choosing gluten-free is no longer a compromise. Take one bite, and you’ll see why we say, ‘you won’t believe it’s gluten-free.’”

The Double Chocolate Brownies are baked with Antonia's proprietary blend of gluten-free flours, and contain no artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives.

Antonina’s Gluten-Free Bakery was founded by Pin Hsiao, whose passion for baking comes from his family. Antonina's is named for his wife, a nod to the love that fuels everything they bake. Consumers can find Antonina’s Gluten-Free Bakery’s muffins, cakes, cupcakes, and brownies at Albertsons, Safeway, Shoprite, Kroger, Jewel-Osco, and hundreds of stores nationwide.

