Pillsbury Toaster Strudel has led the breakfast pastry market since 1985 when it instantly became a morning game-changer, according to the brand. Now, Pillsbury is bringing back its most fan-requested limited time offer of Toaster Strudel from the 2010's: Mega Icing.

Last available in 2015, MEGA Icing features almost double the icing of traditional Pillsbury Toaster Strudel offerings and is returning based on fan demand for icing. More than half of consumers say icing is the reason they buy Toaster Strudel.

The flavor will be available only for a limited time, in the brand's most popular flavors, Strawberry and Strawberry Cream Cheese, at select retailers beginning later this month, for an SRP of $3.99.

