The stack is back, says Milk Bar, which rereleased its Pancake Cake this week—previously, the cake sold out in three days online.

"We believe in things like cake for breakfast, lunch, and dinner ... and freakish amounts of butter. So, of course, we had to turn breakfast into a 6” cake that’s got layers of fluffy pancake cake, brown sugar cinnamon cookie butter, maple syrup glaze, brown butter crumb, and a generous slab of 'butter' on top," the company says.

Meant to look and taste just like a stack of pancakes (“butter," aka frosting, included), the Pancake Cake is now back for a limited time only in stores and at milkbarstore.com, with a suggested retail price of $62.00. The cake should serve groups of 8-12.

Milk Bar's retail stores are located in New York City, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., Boston, Las Vegas, and Toronto.