Company: Frito-Lay

Website: www.fritolay.com

Introduced: May 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $2.29 (2.5-oz.), $4.59 (8-oz.)

Product Snapshot: The fans asked and Lay’s is ready to deliver. The original Lay’s Flamin Hot formula is officially coming back to store shelves.

Last year, Lay’s changed the Lay’s Flamin’ Hot formula and fans made it loud and clear they wanted the original recipe back. They passionately flooded Lay’s social channels—and even signed a petition—with pleas to bring back the original Lay’s Flamin’ Hot so they could enjoy their beloved spicy snack again.

Lay’s mission has always been to spark joy and help their millions of fans “Stay Golden.” These fans’ passion for this flavor simply couldn’t be ignored, and Lays wanted to bring that joy back to the many people who asked for it to return to store shelves. Now after much anticipation, Flamin’ Hot fans across the country can enjoy the Lay’s chips they’ve been missing, available at retailers nationwide starting today.

To thank our dedicated fans for keeping Lay’s Flamin’ Hot on track, Lay’s will be sending personal apology letters along with coupons to taste the beloved original flavor to thousands of fans who reached out.

OG Flamin’ Hot fans can get in on the action by visiting Lay’s on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram on May 18 for the chance to win a customized Original Lay’s Flamin’ Hot bag. Three lucky fans will win.