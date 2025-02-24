Taco Bell and Milk Bar, a New York-based dessert company, have reunited to debut the new Milk Bar Birthday Cake Churros. Combining Milk Bar's birthday cake flavor with a Taco Bell twist, the Milk Bar Birthday Cake Churros will retail for $2.99 for two churros or $1.99 for one, while supplies last.

Milk Bar Birthday Cake Churros are served warm, filled with birthday cake frosting, and topped with bright pink confetti sprinkles.

"We love partnerships that play with form and flavor, which is exactly what we've done with this extra-celebratory take on the churro," shares Taco Bell Global Chief Food Innovation Officer Liz Matthews. "A visit to Taco Bell isn't complete without savoring the sweets, and this special little treat captures the sweet, nostalgic birthday cake flavors and festive feeling with every bite, making every occasion feel like your special day."

Taco Bell and Milk Bar's first innovative team-up in 2022 brought fans the Strawberry Bell Truffle, a bite-sized summertime launch blending Milk Bar's cake truffles with tiny pieces of Taco Bell's Crunchy Taco Shell.

"For over 16 years, Milk Bar has been a part of so many people's birthdays and special moments, so we were beyond excited when our friends at Taco Bell asked us if we were game to collab on another dessert to turn everyday moments into celebrations," says Christina Tosi, chef and founder of Milk Bar. "This treat has all the iconic birthday cake spirit (and flavor), deliciously and uniquely delivered in crispy churro form, and we can't wait for you to try it!"

Now, launching only a day ahead of Taco Bell's birthday, the culinary teams have pushed the boundaries for familiar-yet-unexpected-yet sweet innovations yet again with the Milk Bar Birthday Cake Churros.

In addition, Milk Bar has its own limited-edition treat coming soon, inspired by this collaboration with Taco Bell. The brand is introducing Churro Birthday Cake Truffles, a remix of its Cake Truffles now featuring a churro cake center, rolled in churro birthday sand and filled with birthday frosting.

