Bobo’s, known for its oat bars, oat bites, and baked goods, is expanding its popular lineup with a new real food protein bar line debuting in two flavors: Chocolate Chip Peanut Butter and Double Chocolate Almond Butter. Each new bar is packed with 15g of protein from peanuts or almonds, pea protein, and other wholesome ingredients that deliver a protein boost. The new protein bars are also verified non-GMO, certified gluten-free, and kosher, and are now available nationwide.

“We all know that protein bars aren’t very tasty and are packed with sugar alcohols, artificial flavors, and inflammatory oils,” says TJ McIntyre, CEO at Bobo’s. “By following Bobo’s ‘real-food’ philosophy, we knew we could create a nutritious, better-tasting protein bar simply by sticking to clean ingredients and avoiding over-engineered additives. We’re thrilled with how they turned out.”

In the protein bar aisle, consumers often find themselves overwhelmed with dozens of over-engineered bar options made with unrecognizable ingredients. Bobo’s new 2.2-oz. protein bars deliver 15g of protein using simpler ingredients that many consumers would find in their own pantry like peanut butter, honey, chocolate chips, and coconut oil.

“Our customers have been asking us for a protein bar for a long time now,” continued McIntyre. “We gathered consumer feedback until we achieved a 2x taste preference over other key protein bar brands. We’re so happy to finally bring this new product to market because they’re delicious and deliver a high amount of natural protein without the chalky, dry taste often found in similar products.”

The plant-based protein bars will be baked in Bobo’s new 123,000 square foot wind-powered facility in Loveland, Colorado recently built to increase output by 3x while reducing the company’s carbon footprint. Both flavors are available online now through Bobo's website and Amazon store starting at $29.88 for a 12 pack. For more information about products, visit eatbobos.com.