Global bakery ingredients manufacturer and distributor Dawn Foods today announced a three-year partnership with the national nonprofit For Goodness Cakes. The organization started in 2016 and matches volunteer bakers with community organizations to celebrate children in foster care and youth overcoming adversity on special days.

"Celebrating people matters, and Dawn believes everyone deserves to have their birthday recognized," said Sarah Richmond, director, Dawn corporate giving. "We were inspired by the mission of For Goodness Cakes, and immediately saw the shared values between our organizations. Celebrating and supporting people is part of the DNA of our company, and we look forward to the positive impact Dawn and For Goodness Cakes can have together."

As the first corporate sponsor of For Goodness Cakes, Dawn will help open four new For Goodness Cakes chapters in Jackson, Michigan; Kansas City, Missouri; Louisville; and Seattle. Additionally, Dawn will serve as a sponsor for five existing chapters in Houston, Los Angeles, Detroit, Northern New Jersey, and Minneapolis.

"With over 400,000 foster children across the country, there are too many youths who have never had a birthday celebration," said Jaime Lehman, co-founder and executive director of For Goodness Cakes. "Everyone has a birthday, and everyone deserves to be seen and recognized, which is why we are thankful for like-minded partners like Dawn Foods and the impact we can have together to make even more celebrations happen for those in need—one cake at a time."

For more information about the partnership, visit dawnfoods.com/for-goodness-cakes.