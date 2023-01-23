JTM Foods, LLC (dba JJ’s Bakery) has announced its acquisition of Cookies-n-Milk (CnM), a family-owned and operated innovative producer of edible cookie dough bites, individually wrapped cookies and brownies, conveniently packaged doughnut holes, and "ready to bake" frozen cookie doughs for retail operators.

“Cookies-n-Milk is an excellent fit with the JTM portfolio further enhancing JTM’s position as 'The Best Choice' in sweet goods for our consumers, retail partners, employees, and investors,” said Monty Pooley, CEO and president of JTM Foods. "As an innovator in the edible cookie dough category, CnM has enjoyed explosive growth in this evolving category over the past several years and, in partnership with JTM’s operations and sales capabilities, will continue to lead category expansion."

Cookies-n-Milk produces edible cookie dough bites along with a range of bake-and-sell sell cookie dough, fresh baked cookies, brownies, blondies, and doughnut holes. Everything is made daily from scratch and delivered nationally from its production facility in McKinney Texas. Mike Blasko, founder and president of CnM, commented: “Cookies-n-Milk is honored to become a part of the JTM Foods family with its ‘Values Based’ operating environment and culture that provides a foundation of sustainable and reliable ‘Best in Class’ product excellence.”

JTM Foods President & CEO Monty Pooley noted that JTM, along with its Equity Partner Tenex Capital Management, is “looking forward to working with our new CnM associates to enhance our ability to better meet and exceed the needs of our retail customers while expanding our offerings across dynamic sweet baked goods categories. Cookies-n-Milk is the ideal partner for JTM. Our combined portfolio will drive profitable growth for our customers, JTM Foods, and Cookies-n-Milk.”