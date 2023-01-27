Online registration for this year's Tortilla Industry Association (TIA) Convention and online reservations link for booking hotel rooms are now open.

The convention takes place on May 1–2, with golfing and an opening reception on April 30, at the Kalahari Conference Center Resort in Austin, TX. The resort is located at 3001 Kalahari Blvd., Round Rock, TX, and features African safari themed grounds, 1.5 million square feet of hotel and meeting space, 20 restaurants, 10,000 square feet of shopping, and the largest indoor water park in the U.S., at 200,000 square feet.

To register for the TIA Convention, see all the latest products all under one roof, participate in educational sessions on key topics, honor Hall of Fame inductees and Scholarship winners, enjoy great entertainment, and make business connections with the leading players in the industry, click here. Early bird discount rates are valid until April 1.

To book a hotel room at the special TIA rate of $189 a night, click here. The cutoff rate to book a hotel room is April 7.

For general information and updates about the convention, click here.