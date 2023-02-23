Hostess Brands has announced the launch of its newest innovation, Hostess Kazbars, a candy-bar-inspired innovation within the snack cakes market. The product combines layers of soft chocolate cake, crème, candy crunch, and melt-in-your-mouth caramel or smooth chocolate fudge. The bars are covered in a chocolate-flavored coating and topped with a drizzle. The line is kicking off with two flavors: Chocolate Caramel and Triple Chocolate.

"We know that consumers are craving multi-textured snacks, and the variety of creamy, crunchy, and rich layers in our new Kazbars will make every snacking experience a more joy-filled one," says Christopher Balach, general manager, Hostess Brands. "This new kind of snack delivers the familiar, moist Hostess cake consumers know and love with a new, delicious fusion of layers and textures. The snack has performed strongly with consumers throughout product testing and we're excited to see that translate in the marketplace."

Hostess Kazbars will come in two sizes perfect for every snacking occasion. The product will be available at grocery and mass retailers nationwide in 10-ounce boxes containing eight individually wrapped, 1.25-ounce mini bars. Single individually wrapped Kazbars also will be sold in a 2.75-ounce size at convenience stores, as well as grocery and mass retailers nationwide. The product will hit shelves in mid-March.