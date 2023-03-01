EatToHeal Real Food Bars, released in November 2022, are designed by a Certified Nutritional Therapy Practitioner, and made to meet a number of dietary needs. The bars come in various flavors (like best-selling Peanut Butter and the original Coconut) and each one is gluten-free, Paleo-friendly, vegan, never baked, certified organic, non-GMO, and plant-based, as well as being free of added sugars, dairy products, sodium, and soy. They were intentionally formulated to be a genuinely healthier option for cancer patients receiving treatments both in nutritional needs and in easier digestion.

With the brand's success, it wants to give back to local women in need through Patty’s House, a nonprofit (named after the founder’s mom) that’s dedicated to helping women attain the resources they need to fight ovarian cancer.

EatToHeal food real food bars are available for purchase online at eattohealproducts.com or at grocers including Jimbos, Erewhon Market, Mother’s Market, Bristol Farms, Lazy Acres, Pavilions, Natural Grocers, and Lassens as well as additional health food markets across the U.S. The bars can be purchased in 10-packs directly from the brand's website for $52.50, or individually at grocers for $4 each.