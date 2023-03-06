QUINN, a mission-driven snack company, announced its participation in the Soil Carbon Initiative (SCI), a new program from nonprofit Green America. Dedicated to the regenerative agriculture transition process, SCI incentivizes farmers to improve soil health, biodiversity, climate resiliency, and farm economics. SCI and QUINN are working together to quantify the impacts of their work with farmers transitioning to regenerative agriculture.

Soil is the foundation of 95% of our food system. Currently, 99% of US agricultural farmland is conventional (Source: Organic & NON-GMO Report ) relying on synthetic chemical inputs which negatively impact long term soil health. Quinn is on a mission to change that by partnering directly with farmers transitioning to regenerative practices, proven to improve soil health.

Since 2020, QUINN has worked with Nebraska sorghum grower Steve Tucker, an SCI farmer partner, as he transitions to regenerative practices. Sorghum, a nutrient-dense and inherently sustainable crop, has been a crucial ingredient for Quinn’s supply chain since the company debuted the world's first whole-grain, gluten-free pretzels in 2016. Due to its drought tolerance, sorghum requires 30% less water than other grains, and an estimated 91% of sorghum acres are rainfed, saving 1.5 trillion gallons of irrigation water per year (SOURCE: United Sorghum Checkoff Program).

“SCI is on the forefront of developing a system to recognize the value of a regeneratively produced product for consumers, the brands they buy from, and the farmers that produce them.” Steve Tucker, sorghum grower.

“There is room for all farmers, conventional and organic, in the regenerative agriculture movement. You don't have to be doing it perfectly to be doing it better,” said Kristy Lewis, founder and chief visionary officer of QUINN. “As a food company, we have a social and ethical responsibility to continue to push against the status quo to create massive change within our food and Ag industries. Working with SCI allows us to do just that. It’s an incredibly aligned partnership.”

“By participating in the Soil Carbon Initiative’s Go-To-Market Pilot Program, QUINN is taking forward-thinking action for people and the planet,” said Alisa Gravitz, president and CEO of Green America. “SCI gives companies a roadmap to assess their agricultural impact, support regenerative farmers, and demonstrate real impact. Our shared vision is to revolutionize the food system. We recognize QUINN for their unwavering leadership in creating a regenerative future that rebuilds soil health, restores the climate, and revitalizes farm and rural community prosperity.”

Lewis said, “As part of our commitment to regenerative agriculture and earning the SCI verification, QUINN is committed to removing and eliminating synthetic chemicals and pesticides from the supply chain to create healthier soils while bettering our farmers, our families, and our planet.”

To learn more about the initiative visit soilcarboninitiative.org.

