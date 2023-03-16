FlavorSum, a North American flavor producer, has begun construction on an expansion project that will add 35,000 square feet to its Kalamazoo, Michigan facility. With the increased footprint, FlavorSum will build out more technical resources and capacity to meet the needs of small, mid-sized, and emerging food and beverage companies.

“Response to our solutions model and the growth of SME food and beverage brands led us to expand our capabilities in Kalamazoo,” says Brian Briggs, president and CEO of FlavorSum. “FlavorSum’s mission is to deliver the flexibility of a small supplier with the resources of a major flavor company. The additional space allows us to continue fulfilling our promise.”

The revamped facility and deepening technical expertise reflect FlavorSum’s resolve to maintain industry-leading growth rates. The new facility's pilot plant and lab space will support initiatives such as MicroThermics equipment, improved shipping and receiving processes, and increased product storage.

“At FlavorSum, creating custom flavors that align with brand goals and consumer trends is only one aspect of our approach,” comments Dave Franz, CRO. “We partner with our customers to offer a full suite of services designed to facilitate in-market success, from regulatory expertise and market insights to applications and scale-up support. A larger facility in Kalamazoo ensures we’re positioned to support our customers as they grow.”

According to the company, the Kalamazoo community is essential to FlavorSum’s operational success. FlavorSum expects increased employment opportunities from the expansion project. The expansion plan aims to have the facility fully operational in August 2023.