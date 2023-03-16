SnackFutures, the venture arm of Mondelēz (MDLZ), has appointed Richie Gray as vice president and global head of MDLZ SnackFutures. Gray (currently vice president of commercial products for MDLZ Europe) will take on his new position on April 1.

With a career spanning over two decades, Richie began his journey at the Kraft Foods Group in 1998, serving as part of the UK business unit. Throughout the course of his career, he has held various leadership positions in marketing, sales, strategy, and mergers and acquisitions (M&A).

Most recently, as vice president of commercial products), Gray led marketing and R&D for the acquisition of Chipita S.A., and during the preparation for full integration with Mondelēz. Gray also has been leading the company’s commercial functions for European activity in support of the company’s recently announced agreement with Perfetti Van Melle to acquire Mondelēz’s Developed Market Gum business in the EU and North America.