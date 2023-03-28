Today, OREO announced its latest flavor hitting shelves this April: limited-edition OREO Blackout Cake Chocolate Sandwich Cookies.

News of the flavor launch broke exclusively on OREO’s Instagram this morning, but the brand hinted at the flavor through a blacked out cookie pack yesterday. The cookie features layers of Chocolate Cake and Dark Chocolate Cake flavor cremes wedged between two classic chocolate base cakes.

The limited-edition cookie will be available nationwide wherever OREO is sold, while supplies last, for a suggested retail price of $4.99.