Registration for PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023 (Sept. 11–13, Las Vegas Convention Center) opens today. Produced by PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, the show is the most comprehensive packaging and processing event in North America with over 2,000 suppliers showcasing diverse innovations for more than 40 vertical markets.

“Our industry is stronger than ever and positioned for unprecedented growth, making the connections and innovations that come from a world-class trade show more crucial than ever,” says Jim Pittas, president & CEO, PMMI. “PACK EXPO Las Vegas offers unrivaled opportunities to explore and learn about packaging and processing solutions. It is the best place to gain market-trend insights, forge relationships, and see the latest technologies—all in one place.”

Attending PACK EXPO Las Vegas is the most efficient way to move projects forward by discovering new solutions and expanding professional knowledge and networks. Attendees will gain insight from 100+ educational sessions and have access to more solutions under one roof than available anywhere else in North America. A multitude of familiar and new features make the show a must-see for all packaging and processing professionals.

Notable new features at PACK EXPO this year include:

Sustainability Central: This interactive destination takes an expansive look into what sustainability means and provides actionable sustainable solutions in manufacturing, materials, and design.

New pavilion at PACK EXPO Las Vegas:

The Logistics Pavilion: With the boom in e-commerce, The Logistics Pavilion is an important addition to the show that will feature targeted solutions related to the supply chain, including warehousing, fulfillment, distribution logistics services, and transportation providers.

To learn more about these programs and destinations, and to register, visit packexpolasvegas.com.



Additional "can't-miss" show offerings:

The Processing Zone: Currently 44% larger than in 2021, The Processing Zone supports the integration of processing and packaging and will showcase front-of-the-line solutions like homogenizing, heat treating, forming/sizing, and coating.

This program recognizes exhibitors’ brand-new innovations never-before displayed at a PACK EXPO trade show. The Showcase of Packaging Innovations: Sponsored by WestRock, this attendee favorite displays award-nominated packaging solutions.



Networking and special events:

PACK EXPO Las Vegas is flush with networking opportunities, including: the First-Time Attendee reception, sponsored by ProMach, Packaging & Processing Women’s Leadership Network breakfast, sponsored by: BW Packaging, Emerson, ID Technology, Morrison, Septimatech, SMC Corp, and WestRock, Young Professionals Networking Event, sponsored by Beckhoff Automation, and more.

PACK gives BACK — Private "O" by Cirque du Soleil Performance benefitting the PMMI Education Foundation: PACK gives BACK features an all-new format this year. Jumpstart the PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023 show on Sunday evening, September 10, by gathering with colleagues and customers to enjoy a private performance of "O" by Cirque du Soleil® at the Bellagio Hotel & Casino. Rockwell Automation is the title sponsor and proceeds benefit the PMMI Education Foundation. Tickets are available for single purchase or in blocks of 10 and include general admission seating and drinks/snacks at the theater.

Student opportunities:

PACK EXPO Las Vegas offers many programs and activities aimed at students that generate excitement about careers in packaging and processing. Students take center stage at the Future Innovators Robotics Showcase, which features local high school robotics teams that have designed and built robots. The Amazing Packaging Race, sponsored by Emerson, invites teams from colleges, trade schools, and universities across the U.S. to race around the PACK EXPO Las Vegas show floor and complete tasks or solve problems at the booths of participating exhibitors. And students looking for career resources can use Career Link to connect with companies with packaging and processing professional opportunities.

PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023 will be the largest in its history and is not to be missed. For more information on all these programs and to register now, visit

.