Wildway, a line of nutrient-dense grain-free, keto friendly, paleo friendly granolas, coconut chips, and hot cereals with a mission to give back to the environment, has added Peach Pecan granola to its permanent lineup.

Peach Pecan, originally launched as a spring seasonal flavor in 2020, quickly became a customer-favorite with its 100% real ingredients including dried peaches, pecans, dates, walnuts, sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, cashews, and more.

This marks the first time in about 5 years Wildway has added a new permanent granola flavor, and it will retail for $5.99. The granola will be available at the Wildway website and Amazon.