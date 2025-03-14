Wonder introduces new line of treats

For the first time in 100 years, Flowers Foods' Wonder brand is introducing its first line of snack cakes. This expansion marks a new chapter for the brand, offering consumers a fresh take on classic indulgences.

“For generations, Wonder bread has been a staple in American households, bringing families together over meals and memories,” says Ashley Hornsby, director of brand management. “With the launch of our new treats, we’re excited to bring that same sense of nostalgia and joy to a new category, giving consumers a delicious way to enjoy Wonder beyond the bread aisle.”

The lineup of sweet treats includes:

Crème-Filled Chocolate Cupcakes – featuring moist chocolate cake and crème filling topped with smooth icing and sprinkles reminiscent of the Wonder balloons

Crème-Filled Confetti Cakes – crème-filled confetti cakes covered in a sweet colorful icing

Glazed Honey Buns – a soft, cinnamon-filled bun coated in a sweet glaze

Iced Honey Buns – crafted with a swirl of cinnamon and topped with a sweet icing

Powdered Mini Donuts – soft, bite-sized doughnuts covered in a sweet, powdered sugar coating

Frosted Mini Donuts – soft, bite-sized doughnuts covered in a rich, smooth frosted topping

Crunch Donuts – soft, bite-sized doughnuts covered in a crunch topping

Pecan Cinnamon Twists – golden pastry swirled with sweet cinnamon and pecans and finished with a light glaze

Cinnamon Rolls – made with real cinnamon, topped with a glazed icing, and baked

Brown Sugar Cinnamon Donut Sticks – flavored doughnuts in the shape of a stick

Peanut Butter Wafers – this treat features layers of peanut butter filled crispy wafers enrobed in a chocolate-flavored coating

The snacks are available now at select grocery stores nationwide.

