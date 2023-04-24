Flamin’ Hot Bar-B-Q Fritos mashes up one of the brand’s most popular flavors ever (barbecue) and the heat of the brand’s Frito-Lay’s Flamin’ Hot flavor, currently found on a range of other snacks offered by the company.

Fritos Bar-B-Q made a comeback last fall when consumer demand and prompted Fritos to permanently add the tangy corn chip to its lineup of snacks. Now, Fritos is calling on all those Bar-B-Q lovers to let loose, embrace their inner edge, and feel the Flamin’ Hot burn with Fritos Flamin' Hot Bar-B-Q.

“Dozens of innovative Fritos flavors have been part of our lives for more than 90 years, and our fans have made it clear that Fritos Bar-B-Q is their all-time favorite,” says Stacy Taffet, senior vice president of brand marketing, Frito-Lay North America. “Those passionate snackers inspired us to pair that fan-favorite with our other flavor giant, Flamin’ Hot, to create a kicked-up version of the classic Bar-B-Q that spicy snackers and Fritos fans will want to bring to every get-together this summer.”

PepsiCo (Frito-Lay) is on the current Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery “Top 50 Snack & Bakery Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Top 50” rankings.