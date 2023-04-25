Innophos today announced the release of its latest product addition to the LEVAIR baking portfolio, LEVAIR Select, a non-aluminum based alternative to traditional sodium aluminum phosphate (SALP). LEVAIR Select provides bakers with a calcium-based product to meet the preferences of consumers and retailers seeking cleaner labels.

In addition to LEVAIR Select, the LEVAIR portfolio includes:

LEVAIR Classic SALP – Provides slow, consistent heat-reactive leavening

LEVAIR ESL – Reduces stales by extending shelf life while maintaining volume and texture with less chemical preservatives

LEVAIR Stabilize – Reduces waste while improving batter stability

LEVAIR Fortify – Improves volume and texture in high-protein baking

“We are excited to bring these new technology-based solutions to the bakery industry that build upon our well-known LEVAIR® brand and Innophos’ many years of baking experience,” said Sherry Duff, senior vice president of marketing and technology, Innophos. “Our recent additions to the LEVAIR® family of baking solutions demonstrate our commitment to solving the bakery industry’s biggest challenges.”

Find more information about Innophos' LEVAIR Baking Innovation on its website.