Cravings by Chrissy Teigen, the food and lifestyle brand born out of Teigen’s New York Times bestselling cookbooks, is partnering with Shopify to open its first brick-and-mortar bakery pop-up at Shopify LA at The Row in downtown Los Angeles, 777 S Alameda Street, on Friday, May 12.

On the heels of the e-commerce launch of Cravings best-selling baking mix line, the new Cravings x Shopify bakery and pop-up brings those mixes to life, offering freshly baked versions of Chrissy’s Ultimate Banana Bread ($3), Buttermilk Mochi Pancake and Waffle ($3), and Salted White Chocolate Macadamia Cookie ($2), and their newest addition The Perfect Chocolate Chunk Cookie ($2), all available to order individually.

The 4000 square-foot space features an immersive design, with half the area dedicated to the bakery/cafe area and the other half dedicated to retail. Florals are draped in various places throughout the area, and one wall is completely covered with flowers for a unique photo-worthy moment. There are also two playful sculptures decorating the space—one butter stick sculpture and another syrup fountain. The bakery area features a counter with baked goods on display in elegant cake stands, and high top seating. In the retail section, additional Cravings products including, cookware, cookbooks, food-themed blankets, along with the baking mixes, are on display and available for purchase.

The Cravings x Shopify bakery and pop-up opens on May 12 at 11 a.m., with Chrissy Teigen participating in a ribbon cutting ceremony prior to opening. The pop-up will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily until May 21 (except for May 15-17). Tickets are required for entry and can be purchased in advance at chrissylovesbutter.com or on-site for $5, with that money going towards any product purchase in-store (excluding the baked goods).

For those who are unable to make it to the Shopify popup, the Cravings Baking Mixes will also be available to purchase individually at Chrissy’s go-to grocery store, Bristol Farms, starting May 9.

For more information, visit Cravings.com. Follow Cravings on Instagram @cravingsbychrissyteigen.