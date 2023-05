Wildway will be relaunching a seasonal flavor, Wild Blueberry Granola, on June 1.

The flavor has a bountiful blend of wild dried blueberries, a touch of shredded coconut, seeds, nuts, and 100% real vanilla bean. In addition, the granola is keto-friendly, and is grain-free, contains no added sugar. It is also vegan, paleo, gluten-free, and Non-GMO.

The suggested retail price is $5.99 for an 8-oz. single pack, and it can be found at Amazon, Walmart, and HEB.