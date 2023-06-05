Jack Link's is celebrating National Jerky Day by offering its fans a chance to to live out their cowboy-cation dreams with a "Meat Retreat" at a dude ranch in Montana. Meat-print robes, a Marination Station jacuzzi, and meaty aromas that fill the Big Sky air bring meat paradise to life. On June 12, the all-expense-paid bookings will be up for grabs at JackLinksMeatRetreat.com for end-of-summer stays this August.

"Jack Link's declared National Jerky Day in 2012 simply to celebrate meat snacks—we've significantly turned up the heat since then," said Tracy Fleischhacker Quigley, senior brand director, Jack Link's. "This year, we created an immersive, five-sense experience that will be seared into the minds of our meat-loving guests for years to come."

The king suite is equipped with a custom Beef Stick Bed, meat-printed sheets, a meaty mini bar, and all the jerky imaginable. Guests can rise with a wake-up call from Sasquatch and wind their bodies down in the "Marination Station," a working trough-turned jacuzzi.

Four-day, three-night Meat Retreat experiences are packed with a meaty itinerary:

By day, guests will experience life like a cowboy, with trail rides on horseback, horsemanship lessons, roping lessons, fly fishing, leather crafting, and more.

At night, meat-lovers will venture up the mountain for Big Sky views, sing songs around the campfire, and experience line dancing.

A meat feast will be crafted by a private chef. The meat-centric menu includes marinated flank steak bruschetta with a jerky-infused cream sauce, teriyaki beef and bison meatballs, juicy tomahawk steak, and New York style cheesecake with a jerky and graham cracker crust.

Meat Retreat bookings at Bar W Guest Ranch in the cattle country of Whitefish, Mont., will open up on June 12. Follow along on Jack Link's Instagram, @jacklinksjerky, for more details on when the first-come, first-served bookings will go live.

To learn more about the Jack Link's Meat Retreat, visit JackLinksMeatRetreat.com.