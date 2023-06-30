Welch's has announced the appointment of two new members to its executive team. Christine Kinahan will be joining Welch's as chief people officer, while TJ Gordon has been promoted to the role of chief financial officer. These appointments signify Welch's commitment to strategic growth, talent development, and financial excellence.

Kinahan brings a wealth of experience in human resources and business transformation to her new role as chief people officer. Previously serving as the chief people officer at SharkNinja, Kinahan was a key member of the leadership team, overseeing talent attraction and development, diversity equity and inclusion, facilities, global communications, global total rewards, and people analytics. At Welch's, she will lead the human resources function, spearheading the efforts of Talent, Total Rewards, Facilities, and Culture teams. Additionally, Kinahan will play a vital role in driving business transformation initiatives as part of Welch's Strategic Growth Plan.

TJ Gordon has been promoted to chief financial officer after serving as interim CFO for several months. With more than 18 years of finance and accounting experience, Gordon's expertise is highly valued within the organization. His career began at PwC, LLP, where he focused on assurance services for asset management companies, working with notable clients such as Fidelity, and Bank of America. Prior to joining Welch's in 2020 as the head of the Commercial Finance team, Gordon held roles at Keurig Dr Pepper and served as the vice president of finance at Clarks Americas, Inc., overseeing financial planning, analysis, and merchandise planning for direct-to-consumer retail stores and e-commerce divisions.

Both Kinahan and Gordon will report directly to Welch’s president and CEO, Trevor Bynum.

"We are delighted to welcome Christine Kinahan to Welch’s as our chief people officer and congratulate TJ Gordon on his promotion to chief financial officer," said Trevor Bynum, president and CEO of Welch's. "Their expertise, leadership, and passion for driving growth and excellence will play a pivotal role in shaping Welch's future. We are confident that their contributions will drive our business transformation initiatives forward and further strengthen our position as a leader in the food and beverage industry."