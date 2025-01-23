Global, family-owned food company Rich Products (Rich’s) has announced the hiring of Monica Novomisle as new executive vice president and chief people officer (CPO). A seasoned global Human Resources (HR) leader with over 20 years of experience working with companies like KraftHeinz, Diageo and Tory Burch, Novomisle specializes in fostering high-performing cultures and teams. She joins Rich’s as a member of its executive team.

Novomisle will lead Rich’s Associate Experience Network (AEN), the company’s unique approach to People, which focuses on delivering exceptional experiences to Rich’s associates. In her role, she will oversee HR, Communications, and Workplaces.

“Rich’s culture is particularly unique because of our commitment to prioritizing people,” says Richard Ferranti, CEO, Rich Products. “With a bold vision and aggressive growth aspirations, it’s critical that we have the right people leader who shares our same forward-thinking mindset and commitment to strong culture and values. We’re excited about the curiosity, energy, and overall talent that Monica brings to Rich’s.”

Throughout her career, Novomisle led significant business transformation and cultural evolutions to enhance performance culture and employee experience. This included extensive time living and working across the globe in Beijing, Chicago, Hong Kong, New York, Shanghai, and Toronto, among others. Most recently, Novomisle served as CPO of KraftHeinz North America, where she had joint oversight of $20B in revenue as part of the company’s leadership team and cared for 20,000 corporate and frontline employees.

Over the course of her career, she has been a consistent advocate for fostering empowering workplaces that drive engagement, growth, and integrity. As a trained executive coach, Novomisle reportedly has a professional passion for coaching and partnering with executive leaders to build long-term business strategies that embed high-performance cultures.

“I was immediately drawn to Rich’s unique commitment to people and purpose,” says Novomisle. “I believe when we nurture people to grow themselves and their career, they nurture and grow our business. That cycle is where the magic happens. I’m excited to join an organization that understands that dynamic and genuinely believes in the importance of putting people first.”

Novomisle is a frequent speaker on neurodiversity, offering insights for organizations looking to promote environments where everyone can thrive. She earned her Bachelor of Arts degree from Trinity College, and a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Connecticut School of Law. She is currently based in Chicago where she resides with her husband and two children.

