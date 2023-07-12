Zero Carb Company (ZCC), a joint venture startup of Wiltink (a progressive baking company that has been in business spanning generations) and BOX NV (a Wageningen venture builder involved in launching numerous innovative startups), is proud to announce a strategic partnership with the world’s largest bakery, Grupo Bimbo, active in more than 34 different countries.

ZCC has spent five years of careful development of a tasty, gluten-free, carbohydrate-free bread range. These breads are high in protein and dietary fiber, offering a healthy option for consumers seeking a gluten-free, reduced carbohydrate, or keto diet.

Grupo Bimbo brings its advanced research and develop capabilities as well as its global footprint and extensive distribution network to this partnership. Thanks to the cooperation with this strategic partner, the ZCC bread can continue to explore new distribution frontiers. Furthermore, the partnership offers new opportunities for further product development for specific geographic markets.

Wiltink will be the first licensee for the Benelux countries, using their YAM Keto brand. Having said this, ZCC stays open for licensing out their technology to other partners who want to explore the possibilities for their markets.

Roel Orsel, CEO of ZCC views ZCC’s business development as follows: “ZCC bread aims at reattracting consumers to the bread category, now a tasty gluten-free, zero carb bread is available. I can say with my more than 30 years of experience in the profession that it is the most profound paradigm changing development in the bread category I have seen in years.”

