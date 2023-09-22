To build the future of food and open opportunities for collaboration, Grupo Bimbo, the world’s largest baking company and parent company of Bimbo Bakeries USA, is now accepting registrations for the second edition of Bimbo Open Door, its open innovation platform for food businesses.

This cycle will focus on innovative startups and scaleups in the cookie and energy bar sector. Interested participants may register from September 20 through October 6.

To be part of Bimbo Open Door, entrepreneurs must demonstrate that they have validated products, operations, or an expansion plan in the Americas, from Canada to Argentina, and/or throughout Europe. They must also have annual sales of more than $250,000 and be available to be part of the program in Mexico for 12 weeks.

Startups and scaleups that align with Grupo Bimbo’s sustainability strategy will be prioritized. Proposals will be evaluated on their ability to promote products with simple recipes, nutritional diversity, and/or plant-based ingredients alongside a business model that supports the environment and the communities with which it is linked.

Interested parties can apply in one of three verticals during this second edition:

Cookies and/or bars for children: products that offer nutritious and delicious options for the youngest consumers using innovative ingredients and technologies. Innovative snacks: cookies and/or bars with natural and/or unconventional ingredients, including avant-garde processes that support flavor preservation. Artisanal products and/or traditional recipes: cookies and/or bars that use new culinary techniques and creative presentations to preserve a familiar or “homemade” essence in every bite.

Raúl Obregón, chief transformation officer, said: "Through Bimbo Open Door, we seek to innovate and scale initiatives that allow us to continue surprising our consumers with products that satisfy their consumption habits. We are excited to connect with innovative entrepreneurs who, like us, are looking to nourish a better world."

Constantino Matouk, global VP of Bimbo Ventures, added: "Bimbo Open Door was born with the dream of transmitting the experiences and knowledge of Grupo Bimbo to companies with potential for expansion through differentiated value proposals. In the first edition, which was a success, we received more than 250 requests from startups and scaleups from more than 20 countries. Our focus for this new cycle is to connect with more entrepreneurs to share knowledge and seek opportunities for future collaboration."

During Bimbo Open Door, the selected participants will receive mentoring from Grupo Bimbo executive managers. They will also have access to Grupo Bimbo’s global infrastructure while they develop a pilot project proposal. The program concludes with "Demo Day," where proposals will be analyzed before a forum of bakery executives.

The finalists will advance to the last stage of the program called "Behind the Door," in which Grupo Bimbo will monitor each project and define opportunities for future collaboration.

Bimbo Open Door is powered by Bimbo Ventures, the company’s business area dedicated to finding solutions through differentiated and unique products in innovation ecosystems worldwide. During the program, Bimbo Ventures will partner with Blue Box, the largest network of incubators, accelerators, and corporate investment funds in Latin America.

The successful first edition of Bimbo Open Door included participation from startups and scaleups including 4Buddies, LGT, Amarea, Yoy, Chasin Dreams Farm, Morama, Galmont Foods, Dyfferent, Come Verde, Trusnack, and Confetti.

For more information and project registration, visit bimbo-opendoor.com.

Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. de C.V. is on the current Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery “Top 50 Snack & Bakery Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Top 50” rankings.