Crespel & Deiters will be showcasing its sustainably produced wheat proteins, wheat starches, and application concepts at booth S0132 at IFT FIRST, an industry event taking place July 17–19 in Chicago. The company’s portfolio of non-GMO wheat-based solutions is aimed to meet the growing global demand for high-quality foods with nutritional value. A family-owned company established in 1858, the Crespel & Deiters Group owns the entire value chain—from raw materials to the technological processing of high functional ingredients, to application and formulation expertise.

The company also is announcing at IFT that its new U.S. subsidiary, Crespel & Deiters Food USA LP, is located in Chicago. U.S.-based food manufacturers can order a range of wheat-based solutions directly in the U.S. from there.

“By specializing in wheat, we have built up a wealth of experience with time,” says Philipp Deiters, member of the Crespel & Deiters executive board. “Our company’s mission is to maximize the use of renewable raw materials to create innovative solutions. This allows our customers to achieve more with less, all with the purpose of cooperating to conserve our planet’s resources.”

Crespel & Deiters’ solutions for the baked goods Industry include:

A range of specially modified starches (Lory Starch) for optimal consistency and high functionality in baked goods due to their thickening and stabilizing properties. For example, Lory Starch Elara is a resistant starch that can partly replace flour and increase the fiber content of bakery products.

Hydrolyzed (Lory Protein) and extruded proteins (Lory Tex Powder) designed to increase the protein level of bakery products, making them a nutritionally-optimized plant-based alternative.

The producer’s plant-based solutions for meat alternatives include:

Texturized wheat protein (Lory Tex) combined with wheat-based binders (Lory Bind) and wheat-based stabilizers (Lory Stab)

Technological and sensory benefits for plant-based alternatives

Authentic meat-like texture

High-quality plant proteins

Crispy coatings and breadings (Lory Crumb)

IFT FIRST attendees are invited to stop by the Crespels & Deiters booth (S0132) to learn more.