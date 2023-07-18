This July, Post Consumer Brands' Honey-Comb cereal and actor and former American football player Terry Crews are giving tweens the motivational boost they need to start the day with a new AR experience.

Fans can jump from the new Honey-Comb box (hitting shelves late this month) into the new AR experience via QR code. The AR experience includes two fun activities and motivational videos from Terry the pep-talk king himself encouraging tweens to Bee Big, Bee Kind, and Bee Amazing.

With the power of AR, tweens will be fully immersed in the world of Terry as he helps them get pumped up for the day, whether it's a morning activity or a fun day at school.

Honey-Comb Experiences Include:

HoneyRun: Consumers can get ready for an immersive gaming experience where they guide a hungry bear through a challenging obstacle course. They can collect Honeycomb cereal pieces to earn bonus points and fuel up with drops of honey to keep their plane flying. But watch out for the clouds! Their mission is to travel as far as possible before time runs out.

Big Bee Motivations: Get ready for a motivational morning boost with "Big Bee Motivations" featuring Terry Crews! Crews will surround consumers with multiple fun videos that will inspire and motivate them for the day ahead.

