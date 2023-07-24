Lady M's limited-edition Moonglow Gift Set has been released in celebration of the 2023 Mid-Autumn Festival season. Inspired by the welcoming nature of classic garden moon gate arches and doubling as a keepsake jewelry box, the producer’s Moonglow Gift Set features a pearlescent surface adorned with depictions of the full moon, lucky rabbits, festival lanterns, and decorative foliage. Pairs of miniature mooncakes are nestled within the jewelry box drawers, with three featured flavors:

Lychee Rose

Matcha Pandan

Yuzu Milk

The baked cakes were developed in collaboration with Kee Wah Bakery. Complete with elegant vegan leather accents and plush microsuede lining, each gift set contains a custom-designed gift bag and matching greeting card. The item is available for pre-order and will begin shipping as early as August 21. Canadian consumers can order via the brand’s Canada site. Additionally, the item will be available in the company’s shops starting August 24.