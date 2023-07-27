LesserEvil has once again collaborated with Disney and Pixar on a special product and packaging. The newly redesigned, limited-edition Lil’ Puffs from LesserEvil (a better-for-you snack brand aimed at providing healthy, organic snacks).

The brand and Pixar joined forces to release Toy Story-themed offerings in four flavors:

Star-berry Beet

Sweet Potato Apple Asteroid

Intergalactic Voyager Veggie Blend

The snacks will be hitting shelves in August and will be offered in 2.5oz bags for $2.99-$3.99 at Whole Foods, Walmart, H-E-B, and more.

Intended to bring the playful world of Toy Story to the snacking space, LesserEvil’s Lil’ Puff Collection will feature unique packaging highlighting fan-favorite characters Buzz Lightyear, Woody, Jessie, and Little Green Aliens. Suited for fans of all ages, these limited-edition snacks are air-puffed, USDA organic, and made with organic coconut oil, while staying free of added sugars and rice.

“We’re thrilled to continue collaborating with Disney and Pixar on the creation of limited-edition snacks, featuring the iconic Toy Story characters,” says Charles Coristine, president and CEO of LesserEvil. “As we look to expand our LesserEvil Kid's offerings, we hope the new packaging will bring new consumers and friends into the fold, while giving parents an option they can feel good about giving their children.”