Chuck E. Cheese has announced an addition to its menu: starting today, participating Chuck E. Cheese fun centers across the nation will offer the delectable Buddy V's Cake Slice, created by renowned celebrity baker Buddy Valastro.

Buddy V's Cake Slice, the brand brought to life by Virtual Dining Concepts in partnership with Buddy Valastro, provides guests with Buddy's famous cakes by the slice, to order right from the in-store menu or from your table while dining in. Cake slice options available to order include three different flavors: Confetti, Vanilla Rainbow, and Chocolate Fudge. The desserts are available for purchase either individually or as an add-on for any Chuck E. Cheese birthday party package, ensuring that every occasion can be a cake-filled extravaganza.

"I am excited to join forces with Chuck E. Cheese, bringing some of my all-time favorite cake flavors straight to families all over the country," said Valastro. "With our proprietary baking and shipping process, we can send our cakes to Chuck E. Cheese Fun Centers, fresh and delicious! This collaboration presents a perfect marriage of my passion for creating delicious desserts and the commitment by Chuck E. Cheese to providing fun, unique experiences. Together, we'll bring a slice of happiness to every celebration."

Valastro, a pioneer of the custom cake movement, has accomplished an insurmountable amount of influence through his work with the long-standing family business Carlo's Bakery and the hit TLC show, Cake Boss.

"Chuck E. Cheese is a premier destination for birthday parties and celebrations, so we are very excited to partner with Buddy V's Cake Slide, bringing Buddy's incredible cake craftsmanship to our guests," said David McKillips, CEO of CEC Entertainment. "We believe this collaboration is a perfect match, as we hope to provide moments that spark joy and unforgettable memories, and we look forward to celebrating every occasion with cake!"

Chuck E. Cheese is renowned for its family-fun entertainment and provides a wholesome environment for families to celebrate special occasions, have All You Can Play fun, and create cherished memories. With the introduction of Buddy V's Signature Cake Slice, Chuck E. Cheese aims to provide both kids and indults with a truly indulgent treat that provides an option for everyone.

In addition to being served to guests at Chuck E. Cheese, the fun center also serves as a nationwide market partner for Virtual Dining Concepts (VDC), delivering cake slices to guests through delivery services. Through VDC, cake slices are distributed to restaurants across the country and made available to consumers online at buddyvscakeslice.com or via third-party delivery services including Doordash, Grubhub, UberEats, and more.