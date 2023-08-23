Is it cereal? Is it pancakes? Is refrigerated cereal a category? That's a question that Belgian Boys was asked after commercializing the disruptive Pancake Cereal, a TikTok trend reaching 1.7B views that was brought to life by Belgian Boys back in February 2023. Pancake Cereal blurs the lines and challenges the norms of the $22 billion dollar cereal category.

Belgian Boys is poised to reintroduce this hit in another limited-time launch, unveiling its brand-new design exclusively at select Costco locations in the Midwest and the Bay Area, hitting stores just in time for the back-to-school season. This launch is perfectly timed as a moment to infuse morning routines with extra joy as summer winds down. Shoppers will have the chance to experience the excitement of these fluffy tiny pancakes firsthand.

Belgian Boys are also making an impactful commitment to families during the back-to-school season. Beyond providing quick and easy meal solutions, the company is giving back by donating $5,000 to one fortunate school. Learn more on how to participate in this meaningful initiative on the Belgian Boys website.

For more about Belgian Boys, see “Belgian breakfast brand succeeds in new retail territory” on the SF&WB website, or “Breakfast is Served,” the cover story for the February 2023 issue of the SF&WB eMagazine.