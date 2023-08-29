Just in time for back-to-school season, PIM Brands (makers of Welch's Fruit Snacks) has introduced Give Fruitfully, a new corporate social responsibility (CSR) platform designed to support and give back to communities in need. The brand will be donating tens of thousands of dollars to help #ClearTheList for 250 teachers across the U.S.

Joining in on the viral #ClearTheList movement on social media, PIM Brands aims to alleviate the financial burden on teachers by helping to purchase their classroom supplies and snacks, including a 40-count box of Welch’s Fruit Snacks with every list cleared.

From August 28 through September 10, Welch’s Fruit Snacks is inviting teachers nationwide to participate in the program. Visiting GiveFruitfully.com, teachers can enter their information along with a link to their Classroom "Wish List" for a chance to have it cleared.

Once the entry window closes, 250 teachers will be selected at random to each receive up to $250 worth of school supplies and snacks from their list. Complete information is available at GiveFruitfully.com.