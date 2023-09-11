Amidst aggressive sales growth and new distribution in major national retailers, artisanal snack company Maine Crisp is rebranding as Better With Buckwheat. The new brand, which will retain the Maine Crisp product line, readies the gluten-free producer to introduce buckwheat-based innovations in additional snacking categories.

The Better With Buckwheat rebrand emphasizes the snack company’s key differentiator, a gluten-free ancient seed crafted into snacks, and supports the company’s goal to educate consumers about buckwheat in an approachable, playful manner. Designed in partnership with branding agency MoxieSozo, Better With Buckwheat employs bright colors and a cheerful tone to share information that consumers want when they choose better-for-you products for their families.

Under the new brand, Better With Buckwheat is launching a new product line of crackers. The Better With Buckwheat cracker line comprises three flavors—Sea Salt, Everything, and Rosemary & Herb—all of which are naturally gluten-free, grain-free, vegan, Kosher, and non-GMO. Founder and Chief Product Officer Karen Getz blended tartary buckwheat with common buckwheat to achieve the flavor profile for the new product.

“I really enjoyed this challenge of balancing two distinct flours that complement my favorite savory seasonings, while landing that ideal snack texture of crunch and puffy pockets,” explains Getz. “My mission from day one has been to highlight the wholesome taste of buckwheat, and with this new product line, we’ve made it even easier to give buckwheat the spot it deserves in the everyday pantry through healthful, shareable snacks for the whole family to enjoy.”

The Better With Buckwheat crackers represent the first in a series of planned product line launches to delight consumers with a wide array of better-for-you snacks that feature buckwheat as the hero ingredient. The original Maine Crisp product line will be housed under the Better With Buckwheat brand, retaining its artisanal character as well as the Maine Crisp name. With annual sales projected to triple this year, the crisp line has expanded to five flavors and will be available in 1,000 Kroger stores with Murray’s Cheese Shops beginning in September.

“As consumers embrace buckwheat as an ingredient that delivers taste, nutrition, and sustainability benefits, we see enormous potential to bring buckwheat to multiple snack categories,” explains Lewis Goldstein, CEO of Better With Buckwheat. “Whether your family is gluten-free, grain-free, vegan, or follows no dietary preference, buckwheat offers a better experience - we believe it is the future of our pantry in the US, as it has been a staple in many parts of the world for hundreds of years.”

The Better With Buckwheat cracker line, which retails for $5.29, will launch to the trade at Expo East and in a national natural retailer in November. Expo East attendees may sample the new Better With Buckwheat cracker line, including the Nexty Finalist flavor Sea Salt, at the brand’s new trade show booth 2038.