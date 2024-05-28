Artisanal buckwheat snack producer Better With Buckwheat is expanding into six regional and ecommerce grocery chains through June and July. The expansion marks the first permanent distribution of the gluten-free company’s newest product line, Better With Buckwheat Crackers.

The Maine-based company, which rebranded to Better With Buckwheat in September 2023, produces two buckwheat-based snack lines: Maine Crisps and Better With Buckwheat Crackers. A mix of crisps and crackers will be available at the following grocers, covering the East Coast, Midwest, South, and West Coast:

Roche Brothers (Massachusetts)

Fresh Direct (New York and New Jersey)

Lunds & Byerlys (Minnesota)

United Market Street (Texas)

Erewhon (California)

Thrive Market (National)

“Lunds & Byerlys is excited to partner with Maine Crisp to be the first Midwest chain bringing these award-winning crackers into our stores," states Dominic Messina, senior category manager of Center Store at Lunds & Byerly’s. “It’s the first buckwheat cracker on our shelves, and we are delighted to bring the benefits of buckwheat crackers to our customers!”

Better With Buckwheat, then known as Maine Crisp, was founded in 2015 in Waterville, Maine. The brand built itself steadily through local and regional grocers in the Northeast, and landed distribution in Whole Foods Markets’ North Atlantic region in 2020.

Regional grocers are an integral part of an effective sales mix and growing a brand. “As you grow out of your home area, the knowledge regional grocers have of their local population’s unique attributes gives you insight into how your product appeals to different parts of the country and hyperlocal tastes,” explains Lewis Goldstein, CEO of Better With Buckwheat. “We are incredibly proud to partner with these regional and ecommerce grocers, and are excited to begin permanent distribution of our newest product line.”

Better With Buckwheat’s crackers and Maine Crisps will begin appearing on shelves in these grocers in early June and all will be stocked by the end of July 2024. For more information on where products are sold, visit mainecrisp.com/pages/store-locator.

Related: Maine Crisp rebrands as Better With Buckwheat