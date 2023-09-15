More than 20 years after SunButter hit supermarket shelves (giving consumers a nut-free alternative to peanut butter), SunButter is broadening its offerings and introducing crustless frozen sandwiches, Jammies. Jammies are made with SunButter sunflower seed butter combined with either grape or strawberry jelly.

Convenience and taste have made frozen crustless sandwiches an American favorite, but millions of consumers have been left on the sidelines by food allergies, peanut-free schools, and a lack of healthy options. Jammies are designed to fill the void of nut allergen-free crustless sandwiches and give consumers and retailers an option that is school-friendly, travel-friendly, and tastebud-friendly.

“The individually wrapped frozen sandwich space was ready for a breakthrough innovation that provides a solution for millions of kids and adults who can’t enjoy nut products and millions more who abstain for the safety of friends and family,” says Lisa Shanower, vice president, SunButter. “With SunButter Jammies, parents and schools can feel confident knowing there’s an allergen-free option that satisfies these classic cravings.”

According to Food Allergy Research and Education, peanut and tree nut allergies more than tripled in U.S. children from 1997 to 2008, and that has been reflected in the growing popularity of alternative shelf-stable seed and nut butters. Circana data reflects that products in the category with allergen-friendly labeling have seen double-digit growth in dollar sales over the past year.

Jammies are produced in a facility that is certified free from top food allergens including peanuts, tree nuts, fish, shellfish, and sesame seeds. Additionally, they are plant based, vegan, and Kosher. The products are designed to offer convenient nutrition for the entire family and deliver 7 grams of protein per serving. They come in two flavors, grape and strawberry, and are made without high-fructose corn syrup, artificial flavors, sweeteners, or preservatives.

The product is now available in time for back-to-school season in retailers including Hy-Vee, H-E-B, Meijer, BJ’s, Wegmans, and Wakefern; product launches in Kroger stores in October.

Jammies suggested retail price is $6.49 for a four-pack. The 12-pack of Jammies available at club stores bears a suggested price of $14.99.