You Need This has announced a distribution shift: instead of prioritizing traditional grocery stores, the brand has gotten its snacks incorporated into restaurant menus, bars, and concert venues in Los Angeles.

You Need This has ditched the traditional food and beverage playbook and partnered with The h.wood Group and AEG. Through these partnerships, You Need This, which has only been in business one year, is popping up at restaurants like the star-studded Delilah and legendary music venues like The Roxy Theatre on Sunset Blvd. Angelenos can find You Need This at the following h.wood Group-owned restaurants and bars:

You Need This snacks will be available at Poppy, Peppermint Club, Harriet’s Rooftop, and Santolina.

The Cinnamon Churro Puffs will be included in Bootsy Bellows’ (a West Hollywood nightclub) Bootsy Meal.

Delilah’s updated dessert menu features a Strawberry Cheesecake made with You Need This’ Cinnamon Churro Puffs. The crunchy crust is made of cinnamon churro crumbs, and the cheesecake is topped with cinnamon bits in whipped cream and Cinnamon Churro Puffs.

In addition to its new on-premise availability, You Need This is becoming popular in Los Angeles because of its guerilla marketing efforts, detailed below.