Brooklyn Chop House and Brooklyn Chop House Grocer—the Black-owned restaurant group known for fusing Asian cuisine with a New York flair, backed by a team consisting of Robert "Don Pooh" Cummins, Dave Thomas, Charles Suitt, and Stratis Morfogen—has announced the expansion of its famous dumplings in partnership with artist, actress, author and entrepreneur, Patti LaBelle, and Patti LaBelle Foods into over 1,000 Walmart stores exclusively across the U.S. LaBelle brought the deal to Walmart through her company, ZPAC, which focuses on placing minority companies into big box stores. This development marks a significant milestone for the iconic eatery, bringing its dumplings to a broader audience of food enthusiasts.

Brooklyn Chop House and BCH Grocer reportedly are known for their commitment to quality and flavor and have garnered a loyal following for their bold and inventive culinary creations. Introducing BCH Grocer and their signature dumplings in Walmart stores nationwide is a testament to the brand's dedication to sharing its culinary expertise with a broader demographic.

"We're thrilled to partner with the legendary Patti LaBelle to bring the flavors of Brooklyn Chop House and BCH Grocer dumplings to homes across the nation through Walmart stores,” says a BCH representative. “These dumplings are a testament to our commitment to excellence in the culinary world. We have already sold out in some locations. We are overwhelmed with the response from so many friends, loyal customers, and those who have always wanted to experience Brooklyn Chop House menu items but have yet to be able to get to our NYC locations; what a feeling, what an unpredicted response.”

BCH Grocer Frozen Dumplings reportedly offer a compelling blend of tastes that captivate our consumers' palates—resulting in a delectable range of frozen dumplings that are currently shipping to over 1,000 Walmart locations across the U.S

LaBelle, a Grammy-winning artist known for her music, performances, and love of cooking, is equally excited about this partnership. "Delicious food and cooking are two of my passions, so I'm delighted to be collaborating with Brooklyn Chop House Grocer Partners and Walmart on these incredible dumplings. They're not just a delicious treat but a culinary experience everyone can enjoy," comments LaBelle.

BCH Grocer Frozen Dumplings will offer an array of flavors inspired by the restaurant's menu, including classic pork, mac and cheese, Korean BBQ-inspired beef cheese and bacon, and chocolate cake dumplings.