Growing modern Chinese food brand MìLà has unveiled new potsticker-style dumplings in two flavors, Chicken and Beef, debuting exclusively in select Walmart stores nationwide. Traditionally known as jiaozi, the chef-crafted dumplings feature a freshly ground meat and vegetable filling wrapped in dough, and can be boiled, steamed, or pan-fried. This marks the brand’s first footprint in the major retailer, where both the new dumplings and the brand’s signature frozen soup dumplings will hit over 1,500 store freezers.

MìLà began as a modest brick-and-mortar shop in Bellevue, WA in 2018 and has now become one of the fastest-growing Chinese dumpling brands in homes across the U.S. Made for the ultimate at-home dining experience with all natural ingredients, its restaurant-quality products have grown a cult following among both passionate foodies and consumers eager for a wider variety of convenient frozen and refrigerated Asian foods, including more authentic dishes and healthier options. Now, MìLà is available at Target, Whole Foods, Sprouts and (now) Walmart stores nationwide, as well as regional retailers like Raley's, Wegmans, HEB, Fred Meyer, and Gelson's, creating wider reach and access to all.

“One of our driving goals is to invigorate Chinese cuisine by creating best-in-class versions of both familiar and lesser known food staples,” says MìLà co-founder Jennifer Liao of the new dumplings. “As we expand our product line and partner with more retailers, it's a dream come true to see an increased representation of—and accessibility to—high-quality, authentic flavors made by Chinese Americans.”

In addition to having access to its lineup of soup dumplings, Walmart shoppers have the exclusive first chance to purchase to MìLà’s new dumplings—developed by the brand’s team of in-house chefs to capture and flavor and feel of homemade—and can expect:

Chicken Dumplings bursting with ground chicken, plus the flavors of fresh cabbage and green onion, all wrapped in a traditional Chinese dumpling skin (14-count, SRP $7.99).

Beef Dumplings bursting with ground beef, plus a hint of sweetness from onions and soy sauce, all wrapped in a traditional Chinese dumpling skin (14-count, SRP $7.99).

Made for versatility and ready in minutes, these dumplings can not only be pan-fried, but also boiled and steamed, directly out of the freezer. A less common preparation possibility than other frozen dumplings currently on the market, boiling is a cooking method that represents how they are prepared in Chinese homes traditionally.

The brand also ships to all 50 states, and offers more products—including noodles, sauces, and ice creams—to its online customers. For more information, visit eatmila.com.

