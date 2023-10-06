Dunkin's iconic Spider Donut is not just returning; it’s rising to new heights. Dunkin’ has unveiled a six-foot-tall Inflatable Spider Donut ($99.99), available for purchase on ShopDunkin.com. On October 11, Dunkin’s iconic Spider Donut and Halloween sprinkle takeover will land in bakery cases.

Embracing the fanfare around the Spider Donut, the brand has crafted a trio of ways to revel in the spooky season. First, Dunkin’ created a first-of-its-kind inflatable with Halloween superfans in mind. The larger-than-life creation reflects the doughnut design and marks Dunkin’s first foray into Halloween décor. Perfect for decorating porches, lawns, front stoops, and more, the orange glow of the Inflatable Spider Donut sets the stage for more treats to come at Dunkin’.

“Our Spider Donut has increasingly become a symbol of the Halloween spirit here at Dunkin’,” said Kemma Kefalas, director of brand engagement at Dunkin’. “Every October, we watch our guests celebrate the spooky season with Spider Donuts in hand. This year, we wanted to create a new and out-of-the-donut-box way for Spider Donut super fans to showcase their love for the season with this inflatable masterpiece.”

Starting October 11, Dunkin’ guests can dig into the fan-favorite Spider Donut as it arrives at Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide. The special-edition doughnut brings a twist to the creepy-crawlies: consisting of a yeast doughnut with orange frosting, topped with a chocolate glazed Munchkins Donut Hole Treat that mimics a spider, complete with chocolate drizzle for spider legs and white drizzle forming the eyes. And for those who want to carry a touch of Halloween magic wherever it takes them this season, a limited-edition Spider Donut Keychain is available exclusively in-store at participating Dunkin’ restaurants (SRP: $7.99).

To continue the trick-or-treat spirit, Dunkin’ will introduce a Chocolate & Orange Sprinkle takeover of the classic Chocolate, Vanilla, and Strawberry Frosted doughnuts. These seasonal treats are the ultimate addition to any party this season, allowing guests to create the ideal mix of sprinkle doughnuts and Dunkin’s signature Spider Donut to bring to parties and share with family, friends, neighbors, classrooms, and more. Guests can complement these treats with a sip of Dunkin’s delicious Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte for the ultimate fall experience.

To stay updated on the latest happenings at Dunkin’, visit DunkinDonuts.com or subscribe to the Dunkin’ blog to receive notifications at news.dunkindonuts.com/blog.