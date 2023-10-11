Ruiz Food Products, Inc., a frozen food manufacturer specializing in Mexican food products, has announced the addition of two buildings in Vernon, CA. This will expand the company’s total manufacturing footprint by approximately 150,000-square-feet. Both buildings are near the Vernon, CA facility acquired in October 2022 through its subsidiary RG1 Holding Co., LLC.

“As the demand for our El Monterey and Tornados products continues to grow,” said Kimberli Carroll, chief operating officer, Ruiz Food Products, Inc., “this additional manufacturing square footage will serve to meet our needs for additional capacity. The first production line is scheduled to be operational the first half of our fiscal 2025.”

The expansion will enhance the company’s capacity for ﬂexible manufacturing on the West Coast. “Our commitment to our customers is paramount to our operations,” adds Carroll, “and this will further improve our customers service levels as the Vernon Team has already proven itself a reliable partner dedicated to our core values of innovation, safety, quality, teamwork, integrity, and respect.”

Ruiz Foods Products, Inc. is a privately-owned corporation co-founded by Fred Ruiz and his father, Louis, in 1964. Kim Ruiz Beck, the elder daughter of co-founder and chairman emeritus, Fred Ruiz, is chairman.

Ruiz Foods is dedicated to premium quality, authentically prepared frozen foods selling to all channels of distribution: retail, convenience store, clubs, vending, industrial, and foodservice.