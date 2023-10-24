Lin Yeqiang and Feng Yingjie from China have won “The iba.UIBC.CUP of Bakers 2023." Teams from 12 countries competed live for the gold medal at this year’s cup at the world’s leading trade fair for the baking and confectionery industry. The winners were announced and celebrated at 5:30 pm on Tuesday, October 24.

Hands dusted in flour, the aroma of fresh dough, and a top-level live demonstration: for three days, the atmosphere was very tense in the glass show bakeries in hall A4. From October 22–24, the fully equipped bakeries were the venue for “The iba.UIBC.CUP of Bakers”. Working in teams of two, 12 nations took on the great challenge. They included the best bakers from Peru, Japan, France, China, Greece, Germany, Korea, Iceland, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, and Italy. The theme for this year’s competition was “The Animal World,” around which contestants had to create breads, small bakery products, party products, Danish pastries, and a baked showpiece. The competition was one of the highlights of iba, not only for the participants and panel of judges but also for visitors, who were able to cheer on their favorites live on-site: making creative and edible works of art in a limited amount of time in front of the panel of judges and many visitors, the ultimate challenge facing the top teams.

After an intensive preparation period, which began months prior to the trade fair, “The iba.UIBC.CUP of Bakers” was the crowning finale.

“I congratulate all the participants for this outstanding achievement. That was craftsmanship of the highest international level! The competition challenges the bakers to use their skills very precisely without getting flustered. Time is short, tension is high. Every step has to be perfect,” said Michael Wippler, president of the Zentralverband des Deutschen Bäckerhandwerks (central association of German bakers).

The showpiece was judged in the bakery before being brought to the presentation table. The baked goods were judged in the iba.FORUM on every competition day.

There was great applause when the two winners Lin Yeqiang and Feng Yingjie accepted the coveted award, presented by Michael Wippler and chair of the panel of judges Wolfgang Schäfer. Taking second place were Hwang Seokyong and Han Seokwang from South Korea. Third place went to Nicole and Patrick Mittmann from Germany. The award for “Best Danish pastries” and for the category “Best Bread” also went to Lin Yeqiang and Feng Yingjie from China. Honored in the “Best Small Bakery Products and Party Products” category were Nicolo Motto and Matteo Manuini from Italy. The prize for best showpiece was won by the German team: Nicole and Patrick Mittmann.

Participants and countries, in alphabetical order, included: