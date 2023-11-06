The November 2023 digital edition of Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery is now available for reading. The latest issue includes a number of notable articles, including a profile on a long-standing and growing snack and bakery company, trends in the bread category, and other useful information.

Second Nature Brands

This company, which dates back to the 1930s, has seen some notable growth in its long history. In recent years, the organization has acquired Brownie Brittle and Sahale Snacks to bring the total of brands under its umbrella to five. This article checks in with a number of leaders at Second Nature Brands to explore the producer’s fascinating history and plans for the future.

Category Focus: Bread

Consumers are choosy, and while they continue to reach for bread products in both the perimeter and center store, their demands are evolving. Producers looking to compete should consider the increased interest in better-for-you benefits, new and novel ingredients, and other innovations. This feature shares thoughts from top producers on current trends and what the coming months might bring.

Ingredients: Emulsifiers and enzymes

Ingredients used in aiding the processing of snack and bakery items can boost the functional properties of such products. Benefits can include ensuring consistency of product, making doughs easier to work with, softening crumb, and more. In this feature, industry experts share advice on choosing and working with ingredients in order to elevate performance and keep consumers happy.

Processing: Oven automation

Introducing automated technology into equipment like snack and bakery ovens can help producers deal with a number of challenges and concerns. This article talks about recent advancements, and how such tech can increase operational efficiency, ensure better consistency, reduce product waste, mitigate the effects of labor shortages, increase worker safety, and more.

To check out the above features, as well as up-to-date product and supplier news, view the November 2023 digital edition here.