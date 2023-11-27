Raybern’s, a brand known for authentic deli-style Philly Cheesesteak sandwiches, is kicking off a rebrand with new package design, and increased quality, quantity and variety of sandwich ingredients. Beginning Q1, 2024, Raybern’s will introduce a revamp of its entire line, offering unique flavors and formats that are designed for discerning sandwich lovers everywhere. Five Raybern’s varieties will be available in two-count packs to consumers at an SRP of $5.79, and sold in freezer cases everywhere.

Raybern’s introduces new and innovative recipes to their full line of savory sandwiches. Notably, the Roast Beef & Cheddar sandwich is now complemented with a soft, poppy seed roll. In addition, Raybern’s is relaunching their Ham & Cheese sandwich, enhanced by a sweet deli roll.

The rest of the line has been upgraded with delectable meats, cheeses and sauces, including the Philly Cheesesteak, Chicken Bacon Ranch and Barbecue Pulled Pork. In this complete brand overhaul, Raybern’s is ensuring that frozen food consumers don’t have to compromise when they walk down the freezer aisle.

“Our new sandwich line up is a totally delicious innovation on sandwiches of the past,” shares Doug Hall, director of marketing at Raybern’s. “We have the bakery-soft bun covered, but we’ve completely amped up the meats, cheeses and sauces on our favorite frozen deli-style sandwiches! My personal favorite is the Roast Beef & Cheddar now on a fresh poppy seed roll.”

When it comes to sandwiches, Raybern’s aims to be a brand that knows how to bring amazing flavor from the freezer to the microwave. Over 30 years ago, the founders Ray and Bernie envisioned sharing their love of New York-style deli sandwiches with the world. It took years to fully develop the Raybern’s bread recipe that cooks up “Bakery Soft” right from the microwave, as well as their signature Philly Cheesesteak recipe. Today, Raybern’s is proud to make millions of sandwiches each year, including the best-selling Philly Cheesesteak in America, according to 2023 Nielsen Scan Data. Now, the brand introduces bigger and better sandwiches to continue giving consumers what they crave.