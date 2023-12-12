Equii, a producer of ‘complete’ protein bread, has introduced its Complete Protein and Added Fiber breads, available in Premium Classic Wheat + Fiber and Premium Multi-Grain + Fiber. According to the company, the breads offer 4 grams of dietary fiber per slice and 8 grams of protein.

Dietary fiber plays a crucial role in maintaining digestive health and promoting healthy glucose and insulin responses following a meal. Equii’s new Complete Protein and Added Fiber breads (available for purchase on the Equii website and Amazon storefront) reportedly provide a convenient, flavorful way for consumers to incorporate these elements into their daily diet. With the addition of fiber to their complete protein breads, Equii reports the company can now boast of the most complete nutritional profile of any bread on the market, providing 15% of the recommended daily value of protein, 14% of the fiber, and 45% fewer net carbs than other bread in one slice.

"Getting added fiber into our breads is a huge milestone for Equii, underscoring our commitment to balanced nutrition on the plate that is applicable to all dietary lifestyles, especially those of a vegan nature," says Equii co-founder and co-CEO Monica Bhatia.

Complete proteins, containing all nine essential amino acids vital for human well-being, are typically found in animal products. However, by offering plant-based complete protein breads, Equii reportedly provides consumers with sustainable nutritional alternatives, addressing concerns related to the environmental impact of animal agriculture and greenhouse gas emissions.

According to Equii, the launch of the Complete Protein and Added Fiber breads comes at the end of a 2023 that has been marked by significant growth and achievement for the company. In addition to winning the Fi Innovation Award for Most Innovative Food & Beverage Ingredient and adding baker Chad Robertson of Tartine as a company ambassador, the brand has expanded its presence in retail locations across the country, and in exclusive restaurants such as The Venetian Hotel in Las Vegas.