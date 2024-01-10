Butterfinger, the crispety, crunchety, peanut-buttery bar, has teamed up with popular convenience store Circle K to provide consumers with innovations for a limited time.

Now through March 5, shoppers can enjoy the Butterfinger Brownie and Butterfinger Cookie and warm up with the Butterfinger Hot Chocolate, just in time for National Hot Chocolate Day on January 31.

Shoppers can enjoy these items at participating Circle K stores nationwide.

“For Butterfinger, we are always looking for innovative ways for our consumers to enjoy their favorite crispety, crunchety, peanut-buttery candy bar,” said Neal Finkler, vice president of marketing, Butterfinger and Baby Ruth. “Our partnership with Circle K allows consumers to enjoy the taste of Butterfinger with exciting new treats, such as a Butterfinger flavored hot chocolate, a Butterfinger cookie, and a Butterfinger brownie. We can’t wait to see the response from our Butterfinger fans.”

